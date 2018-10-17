October Bartender of the Month
Where are you from, originally? IRELAND
How long have you been bartending? 11 Years
What is your drink of choice? Jameson
Can you recommend a hangover cure? More Alcohol
Most overrated / underrated drink? Overrated: Jameson, pickle back
Underrated: straight up alcohol. Why mix it or wash it down with something?
What the funniest pickup line you’ve overheard while on the job?
Are you from Ireland?
Girl: No.
Guy says: You must be because my dick is “Dublin” since you walked in
Which closing / opening duties do you like the least?
Closing in general because I’m so forgetful I have to check over things 10 times
Favorite perks of being a bartender?
Drinking free coffee behind my bar
Where do you spend your time on the other side of the bar?
Paddy Cassidy’s Irish Pub
Tell us a quick horror story about a bartending mistake you’ve made.
I put salt on the rim of a martini glass instead of sugar. Needless to say the customer was pissed off and didn’t tip lol
How much sexual innuendo increases your tips?
None because I always mess them up
What would you order for you last meal?
Steak and potatoes
What is number one on your bucket list?
Bungee jump off the ledge in Queenstown New Zealand
