Book 📚 Reviews

March 4, 2019
MrBeachside
Dear Mom Thank You for Everything

By Bradley Trevor Greive

www.andrewsmcmeel.com

9780740715280, $9.95

How many of us let our moms know how much they are appreciated? Author, Bradley Trevor Greive, conveys through pictures and prose many of the words of feelings to describe how special our moms are. There is also a uniqueness to the photos as all are different types of animals with selected thoughts of love about mothers. “Dear Mom Thank You for Everything” is for any season to help express the affection of one of our parents we should all express year round. 

 

Butterfly Kisses

By Bob Carlisle

www.harpercollinschristian.com/thomas-nelson.com

9780849953538, $9.99

Daughters and fathers have a special relationship that is expressed in “Butterfly Kisses.” Bob Carlisle has compiled thoughts by daughters about their fathers and the same for daughters, in their own words, about their fathers.  Each person has selected something about the bond between them.  There are also pictures that conclude with one daughter at her wedding with her father.  “Butterfly Kisses” is a touching collection that is a perfect gift all year long. 

 

A Father’s Love

By Bob Carlisle

www.harpercollinschristian.com/thomas-nelson.com

97808499534757, $9.99

Carlisle this time highlights sons and their fathers in “A Father’s Love.”  Fathers express their love for their sons while the children do the same for them.  “A Father’s Love” is a wonderful collection of writings for anyone to enjoy, that instills family values for all of us live by. 

 

Miss Little Bea Sharp

By Jessica Rosen illustrated by David R. Martinez

9780999676004, $15.00, www.amazon.com

I am very grateful that when I was in elementary school I was taught the appreciation of music by teachers as well as trips to the local symphony to hear different types of music first hand.  Sadly, that is not the case today, for many students.  Jessica Rosen in her book “Miss Little Bea Sharp” cleverly takes children on a journey though the different types previewing, many different forms to experience. Rosen also has a wonderful gift with her words that project to the reader to actually hear the sounds of jazz, rock n roll, classical, and others.  “Miss Little Bea Sharp” is a beautiful merging of art structures that should be used at schools to instill an awareness of music by kids today

 

Sexually Harassed? WHAT?! 

The “Other Woman’s Response to the #MeToo Movement

By Jane Whitaker

www.SexuallyHarassedWhat.com, www.authorjanewhitaker.com

9781847718326, $19.95

“Sexually Harassed? What? The “Other Woman’s Response to the #MeToo Movement” should stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy for its differing opinion of a hot topic of discussion.  It is an excellent autobiography of Jane Whitaker that is written from the Point of View of ‘the other woman.’ The book not only tells the story of a 20-year affair but also a unique perspective of the #metoo movement. “Sexually Harassed? What?!” is well written with passion and political controversy. 5-star review #autobiography #NFL #BaltimoreRavens 

 

AJ & Magnus Night of the Roach

Bryan Steel Publisher

www.ajandmagnus.com

9780692938416, $19.99

Normally readers can find the AJ & Magnus comic strip on many different social media outlets. “AJ & Magnus Everyday Adventure” is the third collection of three volumes that can appear to a larger audience. With the world filled with so much negativity, it is wonderful to have characters who have readers laughing out loud at their antics. Some may find some of the material offensive, but that is really their problem as there are too many things today to find fault with.  Instead, people should sit down and cruise through the fun filled stories. “AJ & Magnus Everyday adventure” is a beautifully done job of storytelling and illustration that should find new readers.

