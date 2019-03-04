Contributor Spotlight

STEVE HAUSER OF “MONEYTALK”

Our monthly Moneytalk column comes from local scribe Steve Hauser. Steve and his wife Laurie moved to Cocoa Beach six years ago from Orlando, FL. They have two children and five grandchildren. Recently retired, Steve is a UCF alum with a degree in finance and spent the majority of his career in the financial services industry. Having worked in real estate, banking and investments, he offers a unique perspective on how to avoid common mistakes and thrive and in the ever changing world of finance.

Favoring discount brokers over sales and commissions, Steve managed a local brokerage office and supported a variety of investing styles offering seminars and one on one training. After retiring, he wanted to continue helping. As a fan of The Beachside Resident, he reached out and offered to write the column.

In the coming months, he will cover many topics including portfolio theory, active trading, charting, options and anything else he feels will help you manage your finances whether you are a self directed investor or pay an advisor. The more you know, the better.

In his spare time, Steve is teaching himself to play guitar, writes, and paints. The repressed inner artist has emerged. He enjoys riding his beach cruiser between Jetty Park and Coconuts or boating on the Banana River.

When not traveling, Steve and his wife spend time with their grandchildren and enjoy exploring the Space Coast.

He can be reached at spacecoastmoneytalk@gmail.com

Prior columns are archived at: www.spacecoastmoneytalk.com

