As a total surfer, I’m so stoked for the re-boot of the Easter Surf Contest. Lori Wilson park is the ULTIMATE site for what I know is going to be the party of the year – no question about it! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Wow! The cool factor and the bar is set really high. The park speaks for itself. It’s a total surf area with sprawling sea grapes and walkways to the beach with shaded areas for all our little tasty treats. Expect to find food trucks, vendors, tiki carvers and surf surf surf! There will be an Easter egg hunt on Sunday as well as exhibitions that include kiteboarding and foil boarding. You won’t want to miss (for sure, I know for me) the “must see” dog surfing championship “Surfing Unleashed”. OMG, how much fun! This, for sure, is a family fun occasion. The REAL Gidget, the icon – direct from Malibu, California – celebrating her movie “Gidget” which came out 60 years ago this April. Join us later that day for afterparty “Surf Stomp” with host Bill Yerke, an East Coast Hall of Famer, and leader of his own band “The Surf Chasers” with his two brothers he’s been playing with for over 40+ years. The surf sounds at the Hilton, along with our surf champs, will be a meet-n-greet to remember! Mimi Monroe and family, Claude Codgen , the Hobgoods (C.J. and Damien), Matt Keckley, Todd Holland, Bob Friedman, Barry Shaw, Dennis Griffin and Kathy Anderson are among our guest celebrities who will be celebrating Brian Gillogly’s award winning documentary “Gidget” along with “Summer of 67” to kick off our Hilton deck party “Surf Stomp” on Saturday evening. For more details, contact Beachside Media or listen to The Beach radio for more fun activities and details we’re cooking up for your easter weekend extravaganza. – Much Aloha, Gary Propper
Kathy “Gidget” Kohner-Zuckerman
Kathy “Gidget” Kohner-Zuckerman is truly one of the first icons in all of surfing history, and let us tell you why.
From the moment her body met the board, she brought “STOKE” to the ocean. She was always so pumped, being a surfer girl in Malibu; she drove everyone totally crazy with her love for the sport. Her passion for paddling out and catching Malibu’s unforgiving and unbiased waves – even when no other surfer would – made her a true legend of the sport. Whether it was Miki Dora, Mickey Munoz, Terry “Tube Steak” Tracy, or Johnny Fain, all champions in the surf world, Gidget matched not only their passion but their personality both in and out of the water… and ladies and gentleman, the rest was history.
Her father, Fred, was not only impressed but inspired by his daughters love, excitement, dedication, and passion for the beach and all the waves one woman could catch that he wrote several articles that later turned to books (with over 500,000 copies sold in over 4 languages). Those books turned to screenplays and lastly to a movie. The sport of surfing grew from the mid 50’s to a surf boom in the 60’s, when that little girl “Gidget” from the West Coast turned everyone on to the ways of the waves.
Though Kathy has been a part of the surfing world for over 50 years, our team at Beachside Media has found a way to give not only one, but two legends a “first” since the start of their career. During our 55th Annual Easter Surf Contest, Kathy “Gidget” Kohner-Zuckerman will be meeting the true and undisputed Women’s East Coast, Florida and US Champion, the woman who pioneered our sport here on the East Coast (as Gidget did for the West Coast), Mimi Munro for the very first time, here in Cocoa Beach. These two iconic women, as confirmed by Brian Gillogly, have never worked an event together and that’s why we all felt, here at Beachside Media, this would be the perfect opportunity to finally join these two champions together. It will, without a doubt, be a kodak moment and one for the books for years to come. Along with Gidget and Mimi, our event will honor other women champions that deserve the utmost respect, including Lisa Anderson, Frieda Zamba, April & Linda Grover, Kathy Anderson, Betsy Twombly and Renee Whitman. Gidget, along with the countless legends joining us for The 55th Annual Easter Surf Contest, is only one of the many amazing happenings that weekend, April 20th and 21st, 2019.
We will have multiple surfing opens, judged by the legends themselves, exhibitions of many sorts, a dog surfing contest, an award ceremony and after party at The Hilton Hotel Deck and Tiki Hut, a Easter Egg Hunt with eggs so golden the adults will squeal, and so much more! People from every coast, of every age, will have a stellar time. There is no doubt about that.
Justin Quintal
I can’t tell people often enough how much I love the fact that East Coast surfers, for the past decade, have been a dominating force in the water. When I was a kid, I told the press and every other surfer who thought otherwise this, in fact, would happen. You didn’t have to be from Australia, California or Hawaii to win. You had to be motivated, you have to have the surf stoke culture that we have and will always have here in Florida.
Justin Quintal has been a champion as a part of the Van’s Pro Team for the last 10 years has won, and that says a lot. Only the best of the best are represented by Van’s, and Quintal definitely fits in that category. One of my favorite parts of Justin, is knowing that Joel Tutor has hosted the Duct Tape Invitational for over a decade, and our Jacksonville homeboy has won the majority of them (seven to be exact). Jax Beach has produced champions from the start, amongst the best in the world, Bruce Clelland, Dicky Rosborough, Clay Bennett, and Joe Rolland (just to name a few), so it doesn’t really surprise me Justin would pick up his longboard and challenge the entire world to his ultra cool style, and I truly mean that. He is the BOMB, a true soul surfer. His surfing oozes with flow, he is a natural competitor and, like his mentor Joel Tudor, he’s mellow. You’d never expect this guy to turn up the heat like he does, but his actions speak loudly what his words do not. Longboarding is an art form, much like dancing, it is easy to look stupid and fuck it up with the wrong beat, but he’s got it together and every move is a synergy of perfect form. To position your board in a wave and still have control while making it all look easy, that’s a champion’s champion.
We here at Beachside Media are honored to have him do his thing by opening The 55th Annual Easter Surf Contest at Lori Wilson Park on Saturday, April 20th, at 7:00AM and Sunday, April 21st, at 9:00AM. Justin will put on an exhibition that I guarantee will blow minds. You name it, he can do: hang ten, hang five, heels, massive stalls, killer cut-backs and off the lips. If you want to learn a thing or two check out Van’s Pro Team Surfer Justin Quintal’s performance and add it to your repertoire. Not only will he being doing a tango of sorts with the waves, but will also be sticking around Saturday night, from 5:00PM – 10:00PM, for the “Surf Stomp” award ceremony and after party at the Hilton featuring beach beats by “The Surf Chasers”. Don’t miss out, because I assure you, if you don’t come, you will.
Joel Tudor – Mentor and Idol to Justin*
PADDLING Race
Being a surfer, the first thing must you learn is to paddle your board, and I mean if you’re not a good paddler, if you don’t cross that threshold, you most definitely are not and can not become a good surfer. When you get past the surf zone and get serious into your paddling, you’re working with a whole new set of rules whether you are an ocean or sprint paddler. This year, at The 55th Annual East Surf Contest, Beachside Media is having a paddling contest from Westgate’s Cocoa Beach Pier to Lori Wilson Park. It is a two mile “free for all” race for all board sizes. I like to use “free for all” because it separates the men from the boys. Get serious about this event, because we certainly are. We all but hope for perfect conditions, but let’s be real, this is the East Coast, so be prepared. Be in shape. Make us proud. I don’t want to hear whines about sharks, jellies, boats or the elements. This is all about you and your determination. Go for it; be part of the flow and win. This event will be The 55th Annual Easter Surf Contest’s first trophy in the morning, so everyone will be watching. Not only will you have hundreds of spectators on the beach watching you paddle your way to victory, it will be led by a Jetson Jet Powered Surfboard and footage will be captured by our drone cam. The pressure is on, use it to push you to the finish line.
There are so many great beachside residents on which to report. However, I had only to look across the office from where I sit every day to find one great American / beachside resident I am proud to report on. Being that I am the Editor-in-Chief for this rag, I have decided to take it upon myself, amidst much protest from the man himself, to bring to light someone I am proud of. He’s a moderately modest man who doesn’t often get the accolades he deserves. Outside from being my boss and friend, he is (most importantly) a decorated combat U.S. Marine veteran, and his story deserves to be heard.
So who is Mr. Beachside? Well, that’s Craig Harriman. Craig was born in Belfast, Maine. He spent the majority of his childhood riding four-wheelers, hunting, camping, fishing and exploring the great outdoors. His family owned a True Value hardware store for 20+ years, where he learned much of his work ethic. He fast-tracked through high school, graduating in just three years, followed by two years at Southern Maine Community College. In 2001 he signed up for the delayed entry program with the United States Marine Corps, with an M.O.S. of Presidential Security Forces.
On September 11, 2001, while attending college, he watched as two planes collided with the Twin Towers. Immediately, he made a willful choice to approach his recruiter and enlist. By the second day of the new year, 2002 , he was standing on the yellow footprints at Paris Island, South Carolina. After 13 weeks, he graduated from Boot Camp, and was soon after shipped to the School of Infantry where he specialized as a heavy machine gunner. After graduating the School of Infantry, he attended the Marine Corps Security Forces school where he specialized in close quarters battle (CQB). After graduation, he received his first orders to Washington State where he worked in classified operations. After two years of being an operator, Craig was promoted to Security Force Instructor where he spent a little over a year training students in CQB, physical security, and other special tactics. While at this duty station, he also received his 1st Instructor black belt in the Marine Corps Mixed Martial Arts program.
In late 2004, he received orders to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and was assigned to a special unit preparing for deployment to the Iraq war. Tasked as a small unit leader for a combined anti-armor team, he specialized in transportation of high-risk personnel and high level dignitary security. He served two back-to-back tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), in addition to a classified area near Sadr City Baghdad. After the war, he received orders to Brunswick Naval Air Station where he served as an Infantry Inspector Instructor. His primary duty was to train infantry reserve units to fight in combat. His secondary duty was to serve as head of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program for the state of Maine, raising money for children in need during the holiday season. He was also assigned duty as casualty notification wherein he was responsible for family notifications of killed in action (KIA) Marines or deceased Marines. Essentially, once the Marine’s body came off the plane, it was in his stewardship until it was laid to rest. He has ushered many of our fallen heroes to their final resting spots and attended many funerals.
While stationed in Maine, he received medical treatment for injuries he sustained in 2010 and was medically retired. That year, he left the state of Maine and headed to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as a federal police officer. There, he was assigned a few very prestigious special assignments. When Obama came to Kennedy Space Center in 2012, Craig was selected to drive the lead security vehicle in his convoy.
During his years at the Air Force Station, he worked many launches. He even worked special detail on the last couple shuttle launches in history. Some days he gets that far-away look on his face and regales his excitement in meeting the many astronauts and dignitaries who shook his hand over the years.
In 2012, he took over representation of The Beachside Resident syndication, where he learned his passion for storytelling and reporting. Nearly simultaneously, in 2013, he stepped into the private sector and began work renovating and revitalizing properties within the greater Cocoa Beach area. I’m often in awe of the dedication it must’ve taken to operate a publication and transition to the private arena at the same time. I’ve transitioned out of the military myself; going to the mall to buy new sneakers nearly broke me.
As though that weren’t enough, within that year, he also created the Cocoa Beach Friday Fest, which still exists today, and attended the Florida Main Street conference where he helped establish the Cocoa Beach Main Street program. Craig has served as the Marketing Director/Production Manager on local events like the Cocoa Beach Art Show, Thunder on Cocoa Beach and The Legend of the Seagullmen. Some of the events he’s partnered with are Surfing Santas, Operation Surf and Surfers for Autism. In 2017, he started the Eastern Pro/AM and served as the Executive Director for the event.
Recently he’s worked on many community revitalization projects. Craig has helped incubate over 13 local businesses within the downtown Cocoa Beach community, and is also the founder of Mai Tiki Market. This year, The Beachside Resident hosted our first annual Mai Tiki Carving Contest where we gave $5,000 in prize money to the best tiki carvers in the country.
Craig’s concept for a tiki carving contest was a hit with the community. In fact, we’ve scheduled April 20, 2019 for the second annual event, so now it’s a thing. This guy is a maverick when it comes to brainstorming and fund-raising and we couldn’t be more proud of him for the events he’s conceived of and cultivated. Not to brag, but Craig has even served as a Board of Director for a couple years on the Cocoa Beach Kiwanis Club. Last year he helped lead the charge in raising over $10,000 for the Cocoa Beach Roosevelt playground.
His passions include skateboarding, surfing, VW’s, woodworking and reggae music. He is a father of two beautiful girls. He has a gorgeous girlfriend who pierces the masses with her custom jewelry (Whitney Bailey, Endless Summer Tattoo), three dogs, three chickens, five fish and one fine pig named Hammy.
Craig is an environmentalist at heart with a goal to better our environmental guardianship. He has a great passion for the ocean, and especially our lagoon. He plans to use his platform with Beachside Media and The Beachside Resident to raise awareness about local beachside subjects that affect us all. Craig believes in our community and that ultimately, the change must start with us.