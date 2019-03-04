



As a total surfer, I’m so stoked for the re-boot of the Easter Surf Contest. Lori Wilson park is the ULTIMATE site for what I know is going to be the party of the year – no question about it! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Wow! The cool factor and the bar is set really high. The park speaks for itself. It’s a total surf area with sprawling sea grapes and walkways to the beach with shaded areas for all our little tasty treats. Expect to find food trucks, vendors, tiki carvers and surf surf surf! There will be an Easter egg hunt on Sunday as well as exhibitions that include kiteboarding and foil boarding. You won’t want to miss (for sure, I know for me) the “must see” dog surfing championship “Surfing Unleashed”. OMG, how much fun! This, for sure, is a family fun occasion. The REAL Gidget, the icon – direct from Malibu, California – celebrating her movie “Gidget” which came out 60 years ago this April. Join us later that day for afterparty “Surf Stomp” with host Bill Yerke, an East Coast Hall of Famer, and leader of his own band “The Surf Chasers” with his two brothers he’s been playing with for over 40+ years. The surf sounds at the Hilton, along with our surf champs, will be a meet-n-greet to remember! Mimi Monroe and family, Claude Codgen , the Hobgoods (C.J. and Damien), Matt Keckley, Todd Holland, Bob Friedman, Barry Shaw, Dennis Griffin and Kathy Anderson are among our guest celebrities who will be celebrating Brian Gillogly’s award winning documentary “Gidget” along with “Summer of 67” to kick off our Hilton deck party “Surf Stomp” on Saturday evening. For more details, contact Beachside Media or listen to The Beach radio for more fun activities and details we’re cooking up for your easter weekend extravaganza. – Much Aloha, Gary Propper

Kathy “Gidget” Kohner-Zuckerman

Kathy “Gidget” Kohner-Zuckerman is truly one of the first icons in all of surfing history, and let us tell you why.

From the moment her body met the board, she brought “STOKE” to the ocean. She was always so pumped, being a surfer girl in Malibu; she drove everyone totally crazy with her love for the sport. Her passion for paddling out and catching Malibu’s unforgiving and unbiased waves – even when no other surfer would – made her a true legend of the sport. Whether it was Miki Dora, Mickey Munoz, Terry “Tube Steak” Tracy, or Johnny Fain, all champions in the surf world, Gidget matched not only their passion but their personality both in and out of the water… and ladies and gentleman, the rest was history.

Her father, Fred, was not only impressed but inspired by his daughters love, excitement, dedication, and passion for the beach and all the waves one woman could catch that he wrote several articles that later turned to books (with over 500,000 copies sold in over 4 languages). Those books turned to screenplays and lastly to a movie. The sport of surfing grew from the mid 50’s to a surf boom in the 60’s, when that little girl “Gidget” from the West Coast turned everyone on to the ways of the waves.

Though Kathy has been a part of the surfing world for over 50 years, our team at Beachside Media has found a way to give not only one, but two legends a “first” since the start of their career. During our 55th Annual Easter Surf Contest, Kathy “Gidget” Kohner-Zuckerman will be meeting the true and undisputed Women’s East Coast, Florida and US Champion, the woman who pioneered our sport here on the East Coast (as Gidget did for the West Coast), Mimi Munro for the very first time, here in Cocoa Beach. These two iconic women, as confirmed by Brian Gillogly, have never worked an event together and that’s why we all felt, here at Beachside Media, this would be the perfect opportunity to finally join these two champions together. It will, without a doubt, be a kodak moment and one for the books for years to come. Along with Gidget and Mimi, our event will honor other women champions that deserve the utmost respect, including Lisa Anderson, Frieda Zamba, April & Linda Grover, Kathy Anderson, Betsy Twombly and Renee Whitman. Gidget, along with the countless legends joining us for The 55th Annual Easter Surf Contest, is only one of the many amazing happenings that weekend, April 20th and 21st, 2019.

We will have multiple surfing opens, judged by the legends themselves, exhibitions of many sorts, a dog surfing contest, an award ceremony and after party at The Hilton Hotel Deck and Tiki Hut, a Easter Egg Hunt with eggs so golden the adults will squeal, and so much more! People from every coast, of every age, will have a stellar time. There is no doubt about that.

Justin Quintal

I can’t tell people often enough how much I love the fact that East Coast surfers, for the past decade, have been a dominating force in the water. When I was a kid, I told the press and every other surfer who thought otherwise this, in fact, would happen. You didn’t have to be from Australia, California or Hawaii to win. You had to be motivated, you have to have the surf stoke culture that we have and will always have here in Florida.

Justin Quintal has been a champion as a part of the Van’s Pro Team for the last 10 years has won, and that says a lot. Only the best of the best are represented by Van’s, and Quintal definitely fits in that category. One of my favorite parts of Justin, is knowing that Joel Tutor has hosted the Duct Tape Invitational for over a decade, and our Jacksonville homeboy has won the majority of them (seven to be exact). Jax Beach has produced champions from the start, amongst the best in the world, Bruce Clelland, Dicky Rosborough, Clay Bennett, and Joe Rolland (just to name a few), so it doesn’t really surprise me Justin would pick up his longboard and challenge the entire world to his ultra cool style, and I truly mean that. He is the BOMB, a true soul surfer. His surfing oozes with flow, he is a natural competitor and, like his mentor Joel Tudor, he’s mellow. You’d never expect this guy to turn up the heat like he does, but his actions speak loudly what his words do not. Longboarding is an art form, much like dancing, it is easy to look stupid and fuck it up with the wrong beat, but he’s got it together and every move is a synergy of perfect form. To position your board in a wave and still have control while making it all look easy, that’s a champion’s champion.

We here at Beachside Media are honored to have him do his thing by opening The 55th Annual Easter Surf Contest at Lori Wilson Park on Saturday, April 20th, at 7:00AM and Sunday, April 21st, at 9:00AM. Justin will put on an exhibition that I guarantee will blow minds. You name it, he can do: hang ten, hang five, heels, massive stalls, killer cut-backs and off the lips. If you want to learn a thing or two check out Van’s Pro Team Surfer Justin Quintal’s performance and add it to your repertoire. Not only will he being doing a tango of sorts with the waves, but will also be sticking around Saturday night, from 5:00PM – 10:00PM, for the “Surf Stomp” award ceremony and after party at the Hilton featuring beach beats by “The Surf Chasers”. Don’t miss out, because I assure you, if you don’t come, you will.

PADDLING Race

Being a surfer, the first thing must you learn is to paddle your board, and I mean if you’re not a good paddler, if you don’t cross that threshold, you most definitely are not and can not become a good surfer. When you get past the surf zone and get serious into your paddling, you’re working with a whole new set of rules whether you are an ocean or sprint paddler. This year, at The 55th Annual East Surf Contest, Beachside Media is having a paddling contest from Westgate’s Cocoa Beach Pier to Lori Wilson Park. It is a two mile “free for all” race for all board sizes. I like to use “free for all” because it separates the men from the boys. Get serious about this event, because we certainly are. We all but hope for perfect conditions, but let’s be real, this is the East Coast, so be prepared. Be in shape. Make us proud. I don’t want to hear whines about sharks, jellies, boats or the elements. This is all about you and your determination. Go for it; be part of the flow and win. This event will be The 55th Annual Easter Surf Contest’s first trophy in the morning, so everyone will be watching. Not only will you have hundreds of spectators on the beach watching you paddle your way to victory, it will be led by a Jetson Jet Powered Surfboard and footage will be captured by our drone cam. The pressure is on, use it to push you to the finish line.

Much Aloha. Gary Propper

