Elemental Grounding

Cocoa Beach is a well-known hot spot for spring breakers. What brings so many people to our beloved beach this time of year? The Sun, the sand, the fun – and most importantly – them “feel good” vibrations. Have you ever buried your feet in the sand, or simply walked down the beach and feel instantly relaxed?

Most of us have heard about Grounding (or Earthing). For those of us new to this terminology, it refers to making contact with the Earth’s surface electrons by walking barefoot or sitting outside transferring the energy from the ground into the body. Emerging scientific research supports the concept that the Earth’s electrons induce multiple physiological changes of clinical significance, including reduced pain, better sleep, and a shift from fight or flight to rest and digest in the autonomic nervous system.

It is established that the Earth’s surface possesses a limitless and continuously renewed supply of free or mobile electrons. The surface of the planet is electrically conductive (except in limited ultra-dry areas such as deserts), and its negative potential is maintained (i.e. its electron supply replenished) by the global atmospheric electrical circuit. Throughout history, humans mostly walked barefoot or with footwear made of animal skins. They slept on the ground or on skins. Through direct contact the ground’s abundant free electrons were able to enter the body, which is also electrically conductive. Through this mechanism, every part of the body could create balance with the electrical potential of the Earth, thereby stabilizing the electrical environment of our organs, tissues, and cells.

It is assumed that the influx of free electrons absorbed into the body through direct contact with the Earth likely neutralizes free radicals and thereby reduces acute and chronic inflammation.Reduction in inflammation as a result of earthing has been documented with infrared medical imaging and with measurements of blood chemistry and white blood cell counts.

In a blinded pilot study, 60 subjects (22 males and 28 females) who suffered from self-described sleep disturbances and chronic muscle and joint pain for at least six months were randomly divided for the month-long study in which both groups slept on conductive carbon fiber mattress pads. 85% of Test Subjects fell asleep faster, 93% reported improved sleep, 100% reporting waking feeling rested, 82% reported improvement in muscle stiffness and pain, 74% reported improved joint pain, and 78% reported improvement in general wellbeing. Between 0%-13% of Control Subjects reported improved results in the same categories.

The research done to date supports the concept that grounding or earthing the human body may be an essential element in the health equation along with sunshine, clean air and water, nutritious food, and physical activity. No wonder so many lovely folks flock to our beautiful beach to unwind from the hustle and bustle of living in the city. Earthing is an excellent Vitalist Practice that you can feel immediate beneficial results from trying!