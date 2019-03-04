OPEN FOR BUSINESS :

4TH STREET FILLIN STATION GASTROPUB & GRILL

“EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN”

Reduce, recycle, and reuse is the resounding mantra of today’s socially conscious society; reduce your consumption, recycle what you can and rebuild from the rubble of yesterday’s treasures. A creative turnabout has (wonderfully) entered our city, bringing forth a proper, open garage-style tap house for the masses to enjoy! After nine painstaking months of renovation, 4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar and Grill opened their doors in February for good day-hangs in a fun and casual atmosphere. The open garage doors welcome adventurers into a re-invented space packed full of rustic, industrial concepts, repurposed mechanics and an environment that sparks extended entertainment for all.

Owners and long-time friends, Daniel Todd, Mark Ingram and Mike Schwarz have combined their creative efforts to build what could possibly be praised as the classiest example of space-redesign Cocoa Beach has produced in many years. Details are all that matters in every corner of the cleverly constructed auto shop turned gastropub. Gadgets, gears, tools and repurposed mechanics influence nostalgia of a long-adored auto shop that closed its doors in 2017. When asked about the rigors of rehabilitating an old garage, owner Daniel Todd says, “We blew holes out of the back wall, completely rebuilt and renovated the bathrooms and convenience store, we also restored a couple hundred feet of water lines. It was a major renovation.” Daniel said of previous owner and mechanic, “We utilized a lot of his tools in the furniture and décor. They’re even built into the tables.”

Major, indeed! From designing a backyard wonderland, which originally began as a dirt pit, to engineering a fusion menu of gastropub bar-style food; no detail was overlooked. When we asked of the delicious particulars on the menu, we are told, “Diners will find a wide variety of street tacos, lots of vegan options—cauliflower, edamame and jack fruit, to name a few—and all wings will be cooked on the Big Green Egg; pulled pork, smoked. Weekly specials and entrees that are seasonal. We think it will give people a new option for fresh food. The only thing fried will be the fries.” The darling of the indoor design is a gorgeous bar framing a fully stocked liquor cabinet for crafted cocktails and 26 craft beers on tap. Say it louder for the people in the back: 26 CRAFT BEERS ON TAP!

Owners of the 4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar and Grill hope to become a locals’ favorite. They plan to keep things fresh with an ever-changing menu, seasonal ingredients and strong community involvement. The back outdoor space, with its pavers, astroturf, decks and fire-pit, will inspire many to host their private events there. It’s pet friendly in certain areas and the sound system is praiseworthy. You may find yourself pulling in for the fully operating gas station or convenience store, but we’ll guarantee you’ll find yourself wanting to park and post up for an extended stay.