Pepper on Tour

Pepper has announced they’ll be hitting the road in 2020 for their Step to the Local Motion Tour. The tour will kick-off in February and hit major cities like Orlando, Saint Petersburg, Denver, and Seattle.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 27, 2019

The trio — consisting of frontman vocalist/guitarist Kaleo Wassman, vocalist/bassist Bret Bollinger, and drummer Yesod Williams — originally came together to form Pepper in 1996. The three musicians moved from Kailua-Kona, HI to San Diego, CA where they would accumulate their own cult-like following in the reggae/ska genres.

Now, the band has released a total of eight studio albums with their latest LP, Local Motion (2019) peaking at the number one spot on the Billboard Reggae Chart. With the record receiving high praise from the reggae community, the trio is ready to support the album on the road.

Feb. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

Feb. 17 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Feb. 18 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

Feb. 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Feb. 21 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live (Tickets)

Feb. 22 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (Tickets)

Feb. 24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 25 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Arts Co.

Feb. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

Feb. 29 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom (Tickets)

March 2 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

March 3 – Seattle, WA – Neumos (Tickets)

March 4 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

March 6 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Live Music

March 7 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

March 8 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst