Pepper on Tour

Pepper has announced they’ll be hitting the road in 2020 for their Step to the Local Motion Tour. The tour will kick-off in February and hit major cities like Orlando, Saint Petersburg, Denver, and Seattle.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 27, 2019
The trio — consisting of frontman vocalist/guitarist Kaleo Wassman, vocalist/bassist Bret Bollinger, and drummer Yesod Williams — originally came together to form Pepper in 1996. The three musicians moved from Kailua-Kona, HI to San Diego, CA where they would accumulate their own cult-like following in the reggae/ska genres.
Now, the band has released a total of eight studio albums with their latest LP, Local Motion (2019) peaking at the number one spot on the Billboard Reggae Chart. With the record receiving high praise from the reggae community, the trio is ready to support the album on the road.
Feb. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts
Feb. 17 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
Feb. 18 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
Feb. 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
Feb. 21 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live (Tickets)
Feb. 22 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (Tickets)
Feb. 24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 25 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Arts Co.
Feb. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
Feb. 29 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom (Tickets)
March 2 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
March 3 – Seattle, WA – Neumos (Tickets)
March 4 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
March 6 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Live Music
March 7 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
March 8 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst