Carroll Distributing is Awesome

Carroll Distributing Company has fulfilled 3,000 dinners for people in the hospitality industry. Icelandic Glacial Water and Cheney Brothers, Inc. also contributed to the cause.

Our Bartender of the Month from February, Christina Moore says, “I just want to say a special thank you to all those who have reached out to help those in the service industry and first responders during this difficult time. From my own restaurant, Floridas Seafood Bar and Grill, providing meals to first responders and support to all its employees, and to Carroll Distributers providing Easter dinners to those in the service industry. It is not unnoticed, and it is definitely very appreciated. As scary as things are right now, it warms my heart to see a community come together to show love and support for one another. Together, we will get through this.”

January Bartender of the Month, Karli Heckling Crane from H&D Roadhouse also received meals donated from Carroll Distributing. Karli says, “I am so grateful that our industry is recognized during this difficult time. This is something we have never expected to experience, but people in our community like Carroll Distributing have opened their hearts to us. It will never be forgotten.”

Christine Zukauskas from Molly’s Seafood and Florida’s Seafood says, “I’m am feeling very grateful. This brought a positive vibe to our community for sure! Thank you Carroll Distributing Company once again!”

During these difficult times, it is always uplifting to see how people come together, even if it is from afar. We love our community!