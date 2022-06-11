Beachside Resident

Listing a property for sale can be a complicated process. Ideally, after you’ve put your home on the market, you will get an offer from at least one potential buyer. It’s up to you to decide whether to accept the offer, decline it, or make a counter offer and see if the buyers will meet your new proposed terms.

It can be difficult to decide what to do when an offer is received, but here are a few key questions you should ask yourself to make a smart choice. For instance, will the offer will allow you to pay off the mortgage? Plus, how long has it been on the market and what contingencies they’re requesting? Is the buyer pre-approved for a loan?

By taking those issues into consideration, you can decide whether an offer is worth accepting or if you should continue to leave your home on the market in hopes a better offer comes along. First and foremost, you should make sure you’ll make enough profit on the sale of your home to pay off your remaining mortgage balance in full. This is after paying fees, including realtor commissions, transfer taxes, and other closing costs.