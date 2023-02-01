Beachside Resident

The competition will start on August 29, until Sunday, September 8, 2024, for 549 events.

The Paralympic Games take a little more shape. The organizing committee of Paris 2024 announced, Wednesday February 1, the program of the competitions, which will take place just after the Games, from August 28, day of the opening ceremony, to September 8, 2024. Twenty-two sports will be on the bill, for 549 events in total. And the calendar will be dense, from the kick-off of the Paralympics, until their conclusion, synonymous with the end of the Paris 2024 adventure.

After the opening ceremony on Wednesday, August 28, on the Champs-Elysées and the Place de la Concorde, the first medals will be distributed the next day, with the women’s 500-meter time trial in para-cycling as the inaugural title. Swimming and taekwondo, held at the Grand Palais, will also deliver their first verdict on August 28.

A grand finale

Among the events not to be missed, Alexandre Léauté will try to match his last success at the World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, at the same national velodrome from August 30. In para judo, Sandrine Martinet, flag-bearer of the French delegation in Tokyo, will try to regain her title acquired in 2016 in Rio, after having won silver in Tokyo in the – 48 kilos category, from September 5 in the Arena installed on the Champ-de-Mars. Three days earlier in the same hall, on September 2, the French wheelchair rugby team will try to join the fight for the podium.

Several other major venues in the Paris region will be the setting for great moments in these Paralympic Games, such as the Invalides, the scene of the arrival of the para-marathon on Sunday, September 8, and the para-archery events, from August 29 to September 5. Roland-Garros will host the finals of the wheelchair tennis singles on September 6 and 7, while the Château de Versailles will be the setting for the para equestrian events from September 3 to 7. It will also be an opportunity to discover disciplines such as goalball and boccia, exclusive to the Paralympic Games.

Paris 2024 wanted to bet on a large public – the ticketing will be opened next autumn – with many finals in the late afternoon or evening for para-swimming, or athletics at the Stade de France. The last day of the competition, September 8, will be like a fireworks display at the end, with 14 finals, mostly for women, in wheelchair basketball, para weightlifting, para marathon or para canoeing.