Beachside Resident

Sports

Goalkeeper scores from a goal kick – it could set the record for the longest range goal in history

ByDave Heaton

Mar 24, 2023

Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena scored one of the most outrageous goals you are ever likely to see during his Cobresal side’s 3-1 win over Colo-Colo in Chile’s top soccer league.

With his team already leading 2-0 in the 77th minute, Requena took what initially looked like a fairly innocuous goal kick.

However, with Colo-Colo goalkeeper Brayan Cortés well outside of his penalty area, the ball bounced over his head and towards goal.

To add to his embarrassment, Cortés stumbled as he tried in vain to chase the ball as it crossed the line.

According to TNT Sports Chile, the goal was scored from a distance of 101 meters which, if ratified by Guinness World Records, would break the record for the longest range goal in history.

The current record is 96.01 meters, set by Tom King in 2021 during a match between Newport County and Cheltenham Town in England’s fourth tier.

“I asked Juan Silva, the club’s manager, if the request for the record application was really going to be made and he told me ‘obviously yes,’” Requena told Radio Bio Bio.

“So now we are waiting for what is needed to verify what the distance really was. [Silva] did tell me that the ANFP [Chilean Football Federation] called him to check the measurements of the field.”

FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, recommends the size of a professional soccer pitch should be 105 meters by 68 meters.

“If so, since the area is five meters, it would be logically over 100,” Requena added. “The truth is that I am happy with all this, more than anything personally, but also for the institution, for Chilean football. Going down in history with an event like this makes me happy.”

Requena said he thought altitude – Cobresal’s stadium is 2,400 meters above sea level – might have played a part in his remarkable goal.

“I wanted to take the kick quickly as we have done so many times at altitude, to try to catch the rival off guard and it came out a little stronger than normal,” Requena told Radio Bio Bio.

“The first thing I did as soon as the ball left my foot was hold my head because there were two players in a clear position to counterattack and I realized that it had gone long.

“When I saw the bounce made it difficult for Brayan and it went past him, I thought the ball could go in.”

Guinness World Records told CNN that it has not yet received an application for this record.

By Dave Heaton

Related Post

Sports

Paris 2024: dates, times, highlights… Discover the Paralympic Games calendar

Feb 1, 2023 Dave Heaton
Sports

Deschamps puts possible hostile environment into perspective: “It’s part of it

Dec 13, 2022 David Isaacs
Sports

‘We are in a tough situation’: Broncos offense running out of time to turn things around

Oct 18, 2022 Dave Heaton

You missed

Sports

Goalkeeper scores from a goal kick – it could set the record for the longest range goal in history

Mar 24, 2023 Dave Heaton
Markets

French oil refineries blockaded as 1 million protest against pension reforms – thebeachsideresident.com

Mar 8, 2023 Sam Levine
Healthcare

Fentanyl rises as top issue of concern

Feb 25, 2023 David Isaacs
Sports

Paris 2024: dates, times, highlights… Discover the Paralympic Games calendar

Feb 1, 2023 Dave Heaton