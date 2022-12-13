Beachside Resident

Sports

Deschamps puts possible hostile environment into perspective: “It’s part of it

ByDavid Isaacs

Dec 13, 2022

The French coach praised the Moroccan team and said he expected a difficult game.

Didier Dechamps, France coach, made this Tuesday the preview of the World Cup semi-final match against Morocco, which takes place on Wednesday afternoon.

In the press conference, the French coach was confronted with the possible hostile environment that the French team might encounter in the duel, but he did not give much importance to the subject.

“I don’t like the term hostile. There is too much popular fervor, there is too much noise. My players have been warned about it, it’s part of the context. It’s always better to know beforehand. My players know what to expect,” said Deschamps, who also analyzed Morocco’s campaign in this World Cup, which has already eliminated Spain and Portugal on its way to the semi-finals.

“We will try to find the solution [to score against Morocco]. This team has the ability to defend well. It’s not just about the defensive aspect, they have a very good organization, very rational, and where the players meet easily. They also have quality players in the offensive sector, they are capable of causing damage,” added the selector.

By David Isaacs

Related Post

Sports

‘We are in a tough situation’: Broncos offense running out of time to turn things around

Oct 18, 2022 Dave Heaton
Sports

Rangers vs. Hurricanes final score, result: New York forces Game 7 with win over Carolina

May 29, 2022 Sam Levine
Sports

Landing spots for Tyrann Mathieu, Jadeveon Clowney, top remaining NFL free agents after Colts sign Stephon Gilmore

Apr 16, 2022 Dave Heaton

You missed

Sports

Deschamps puts possible hostile environment into perspective: “It’s part of it

Dec 13, 2022 David Isaacs
Culture

American actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., known for his role in the series “Walker Texas Ranger”, died at 66

Nov 30, 2022 Sam Levine
Healthcare

Covid-19: the epidemic is back in France with “renewed circulation of the virus

Nov 26, 2022 Dave Heaton
Main news

Why some battleground states could have us waiting past election night for races to be called

Nov 8, 2022 Sam Levine