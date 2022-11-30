Beachside Resident

Revealed in the movies in “Die Hard” or “Top Gun”, Clarence Gilyard Jr. was most famous for his role of Trivette in “Walker Texas Ranger” alongside Chuck Norris. The man had devoted himself to teaching in recent years.

Clarence Gilyard Jr. died on November 28 at age 66. The announcement was made by the College of Fine Arts of the University of Nevada, where the actor taught film and theater since 2006, without specifying the cause of death.

Known initially for his role as the computer hacker Theo, in Die Hard – Crystal Trap by John McTiernan (1988) the actor owes his fame mainly to the series Walker, Texas Ranger alongside Chuck Norris.

Born in Moses Lake in the state of Washington, in the west of the United States, on December 24, 1955, son of an officer of the US Air Force, Clarence Gilyard Jr. evolves since his young age in various sports, as taekwondo or karate, before devoting himself to American soccer.

“Top Gun”, “Die Hard” and “Walker, Texas Ranger”

His entry into the world of entertainment dates from the early 1980s and his participation in the last season of the series Chips before approaching the big screen in 1986 with the filming of Top Gun where he plays Lieutenant Marcus Sundown Williams or Karate Kid 2 where he plays a G.I.

But recognition will come only with television: the series Matlock from 1989 to 1993 where he plays the private detective Conrad McMasters and especially the series Walker, Texas Ranger in which he plays the ranger James Trivette, from 1993 to 2001.