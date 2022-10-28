Beachside Resident

Matthew Perry reveals in memoir he kissed Valerie Bertinelli while late Eddie Van Halen was ‘passed out’ drunk

Valerie Bertinelli appears to be addressing Matthew Perry’s recent confession that the two had a “make-out session” while she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Bertinelli took to TikTok on Wednesday and uploaded a video of her smiling and waving as Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” played in the background.

“It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me,” Swift sings on the newly released track.

Bertinelli captioned the video: “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s? Are you mortified?”

After seemingly responding to Perry’s confession, Bertinelli, 62, was seen leaving a friend’s house on Thursday. The actress rocked a casual look, pairing a graphic T-shirt with black pants and running shoes as she held a small, black purse.

In his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry revealed that he and his “Sydney” co-star had a “long, elaborate make-out session” while her husband, Eddie Van Halen, was “passed out” next to them.

“I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage . … My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen,” Perry wrote, in excerpts obtained by Page Six. Perry then detailed how he took an opportunity to make a move on Bertinelli once her husband, Eddie Van Halen, “passed out.” “It was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us,” he reportedly wrote. Perry saw this particular moment as perfect for addressing his feelings for Bertinelli, writing, “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader – Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening – maybe she felt the same way I did.” Perry says he told Bertinelli in that moment that he “had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back.” However, the next day at work, things were business as usual, and Bertinelli crushed Perry by acting as if nothing had happened. The short-lived show was quickly canceled, which provided relief for Perry, who didn’t have to see Bertinelli anymore. Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen ended their marriage in 2001. They share a son, Wolf Van Halen, together. The legendary musician died in October 2020 at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. Perry’s memoir addresses several celebrities by name, including a group date he went on with Cameron Diaz. The “Friends” star says Diaz “accidentally” punched him in the face during their evening together. Perry also mentioned that he had to walk away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep’s “Don’t Look Up” after a medical scare “stopped” his heart for five minutes. The star has been promoting his upcoming book over the past several weeks. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, he revealed that he spent $9 million trying to get sober . Perry discussed his decades-long battle with drinking and drugs in his first memoir.