Beachside Resident

Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez fueled bogus dating rumours during the former’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The rumours, according to individuals close to the lawyer, are absolutely incorrect.

According to insiders, Depp and Vasquez are not dating and merely have a great connection outside of their job relationship. Everyone on the legal team, according to insiders, has grown close to Depp and now has a professional and personal relationship with him.

Vasquez was also spotted smiling and laughing at Depp in the courtroom, according to the report, since she finds him interesting and likes his pranks and sense of humour.

They also noted that Vasquez approaches Depp in the same way as his other attorneys do, and that the entire team is working hard to keep the trial going strong.

Dating rumours surround Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez

Despite the fact that Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez are rumoured to be dating, the trial’s enormous popularity will undoubtedly feed more speculation. People have been commenting on what’s going on in court 24 hours a day, seven days a week on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

TMZ has learned from individuals close to the lawyer that all of this is a rumour with no basis in fact.

Many people assumed they were dating because of their interactions in court, but this was never the case.

According to TMZ, Camille is not dating Johnny Depp, and their relationship is totally professional and cordial.

She has been meeting with a British real estate agent for a few months, according to a source.

After a ten-day pause owing to schedule conflicts, the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently in its fifth week.

Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed she penned, but the piece didn’t mention him by name.

Both celebrities are giving testimony in Fairfax County, Virginia. Heard has filed a $100 million lawsuit in response.

Amber’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, is currently cross-examining the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after the case was reopened on Monday (May 16th).

On the internet, the trial does not appear to be on hold. The public is keenly interested in what occurs in court, particularly because both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have testified, stating that the other has harmed them physically and emotionally. As the judicial proceedings develop, the Aquaman actress will be called to testify once more.

Following a holiday, Johnny Depp has resumed accepting film offers. Amber Heard will feature in Aquaman 2 on March 17th, 2023. Meanwhile, start planning your next cinematic journey by looking out movie release dates for 2022.

Who Is She Camille Vasquez

Camille Vasquez, a 37-year-old attorney, has extensive experience in Virginia courts.

She is a member of the Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group, according to her Brown Rudnick biography.

She specialises in “plaintiff-side defamation litigation,” contract disputes, business torts, and employment-related issues.

She is currently based in Orange County and formerly worked in Los Angeles for a national corporation.