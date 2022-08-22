Beachside Resident

The celebrations for the queen’s platinum jubilee continue.

The celebrations for the platinum jubilee of Elizabeth II continue in the United Kingdom. Until the end of September, three exhibitions to commemorate the august sovereign and her 70 years of reign in the halls of Windsor Castle (‘The Queen’s Coronation’) at Buckingham Palace (‘The Queen’s Accession), at Holyroodhouse (‘ Platinum Jubilee Display ‘). These are absolutely unique appointments because they retrace the stages of the English monarchy through the clothes worn by Queen Elizabeth. From that of hers brought on the day of her wedding with the future Duke of Edinburgh in 1952 signed Norman Hartnell to the coronation set next to a series of brochures made of platinum and diamonds. After two years of closure, Buckingham Palace has reopened to the public.

On display is the crown worn by King George IV, created in 1821 and also worn by Elizabeth II, almost always during the opening of Parliament. A unique and rare piece composed of pearls and a thousand and 333 diamonds, a jewel admired and loved. The public will also be able to contemplate in the Queen’s official residence the Delhi Durbar necklace, a creation by the jeweller Garrard dated 1911, at the express will and request of King George V, a cadeau for Queen Mary. The necklace was made with pure emeralds and a Cullinan diamond considered the largest diamond in the world.

Mode à l’honneur at Holyroodhouse with the Royal Collection Trust which has decided to exhibit some of the iconic dresses worn by Queen Elizabeth, immortalized during important events and royal occasions such as the pink ensemble designed by the designer Hardy Amies for the silver jubilee in 1977, worn in the cathedral of Saint-Paul, and coordinated with a hat, now gone down in history, worked with 25 small bells (from an idea of ​​the milliner Frederick Fox). One of the looks relaunched by the TV series The Crown. Pure icon.